In the sky with Santa Claus

Santa Claus first was St. Nicholas who walked the earth way back in the 3rd century
• Santa Claus — otherwise known as St. Nicholas or Kris Kringle — has a long history steeped in Christmas traditions. Today, he is thought of mainly as the jolly man in red who brings toys to good girls and boys on Christmas Eve, but his story stretches all the way back to the 3rd century when St. Nicholas walked the earth and became the patron saint of children.
• St. Nicholas became the subject of many legends. It is said he gave away all of his inherited wealth and traveled the countryside helping the poor and sick.
Children across the world want to know whether Santa Claus actually makes the toys
• “I do help with the toys, but I’m not as good as the elves. I kind of do the socializing at the North Pole because it isn’t always easy to stay on task. The elves are the real magic of Christmas,” Santa says. “The elves keep me focused. Well, coffee helps too.”
• Santa says he can remember 2,000 Christmases. His favorite part is putting smiles on children’s’ faces and when they ask for gifts for other people. “Children ask for stuff for their parents and don’t want anything for themselves. That truly warms my heart,” he says.
What does it take to keep Santa Claus awake on such a long Christmas Eve night?
• Santa considers Dasher and Dancer to be his favorite reindeer. Why? Because they like to drink coffee. “Well, they are my star bucks,” he says, grinning.
• Christmas Eve is a long night of delivering presents to all the good boys and girls of the world. To help stay awake, Santa drinks a lot of coffee, right alongside his star bucks.
• He can accomplish everything in one night because he utilizes various time zones to deliver each present, he says. “I head west, that’s how I start. Plus, the clock keeps going backward for me,” he says.
