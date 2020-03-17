IT CAN’T ALL BE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS — BASKETBALL IS STILL ON COURT

Basketball is still happening in North Dakota, one of the few sporting events to continue taking place as even Minnesota announced it will cancel state basketball tournaments.
Last week at North Dakota State College of Science, Tri-State was among the eight teams vying for the Region 1 championship. The Tigers played the role of spoiler in their Monday quarterfinal game against Enderlin, beating a team ranked as the No. 2 seed going into the regional tournament.
For more on this game, turn to this week’s Sports page.
