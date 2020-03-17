Quantcast
IT CAN'T ALL BE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS — BASKETBALL IS STILL ON COURT

IT CAN’T ALL BE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS — BASKETBALL IS STILL ON COURT
iger fans Rehme Laurence and Mary Rupp become vocal as their team went on endless runs that allowed Tri-State to surprise the Eagles.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Basketball is still happening in North Dakota, one of the few sporting events to continue taking place as even Minnesota announced it will cancel state basketball tournaments.

Last week at North Dakota State College of Science, Tri-State was among the eight teams vying for the Region 1 championship. The Tigers played the role of spoiler in their Monday quarterfinal game against Enderlin, beating a team ranked as the No. 2 seed going into the regional tournament.

For more on this game, turn to this week’s Sports page.

