Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

IT IS REGION 1 GIRLS basketball time

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Region 1 girls basketball tournament is right around the corner. Before Hankinson, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood or Tri-State can even attempt to be part of the Super 8 teams playing in the regional — play-ins must be conquered.

The regular season finale occurred Monday for girls basketball teams as Hankinson faced Wilmot, South Dakota, while Tri-State went head-to-head against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood on the Warbird’s home turf at Lidgerwood.

Kindred remains atop the Region 1 standings — while also being the No. 1 team in the state — followed by Central Cass in second place and Northern Cass in third. Here is how Thursday's play-ins will shake out — No. 8 Tri-State hosts Sargent Central, No. 4 Richland hosts No. 13 Oak Grove; No. 5 Hankinson hosts No. 12 Maple Valley, No. 7 Milnor-North Sargent hosts No. 10 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and No. 6 Enderlin hosts No. 11 Lisbon. These games all start at 7 p.m.

Here is what area girls basketball coaches have to say about what their teams must do to survive play-ins and do well in the regional tournament:

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories