It is time to give winter a high kick

It’s winter and the snow isn’t going away any time soon, so embrace your inner child. The News Monitor is putting a call out to subscribers to send us pictures of your wintry fun outdoors. If you are enjoying a winter vacation, create a snowman out of sand. If you are outside, then get busy with a snowball fight or building a snow fort. Then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.

• Email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail News-Monitor Media 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND

