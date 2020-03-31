It’s a whole new world this Earth Day

Earth Day is special for the News Monitor. Celebrated annually on April 22, Earth Day allows our young Michelangelos to strut their artistic stuff.
We typically run posters by our fourth grade friends from Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere public schools. In steps coronavirus. All students are now undergoing distance education at home so are not inside their schools. This is where you come in. We are asking readers to submit Earth Day posters by their children — ages 1-18. Email these posters to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com. The artwork can be through any medium — pencil, crayon, colored pencils or water color on 8-by-11 paper.
The deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. If you have any questions, call us at 701-642-8585.
