It’s important not to crack under pressure

Once upon a time there was a king who wanted to pick the wisest person among his subjects to be his prime minister. He decided to put three finalists to an unusual test.
He placed the three candidates together in a room at the palace, and told them the door had been fitted with the most complicated lock ever designed by the Royal Locksmith. “Whoever is able to open the door first will be the Prime Minister,” the king declared.
The pressure in the room was palpable. The three set to work immediately. The first began to work out complicated mathematical formulas in search of the secret combination. The second scoured thick volumes on lock construction. The third sat quietly by a window, lost in thought.
Watching the clock and feeling the need to come up with a solution as soon as possible, the first two worked feverishly to open the door, growing ever more panicked. But then something unexpected happened.
The third candidate walked over to the door and simply turned the handle. With no effort, the door swung open, unlocked all the time.
For the common sense and activist approach, the king named the third person to the coveted post. Such a shining example of grace under pressure convinced the king he chose well.
Pressure . . . stress . . . angst — call it whatever you want. Let it take control of your mind and you will struggle to open every door you need to walk through. You must learn to master pressure or stress in order to make it work for you.
An article in “Bits and Pieces” describes how certain types of stress can actually be good for you. Citing the Mother Nature Network, the article explains how moderate and intermittent amounts of stress, such as a project deadline that gets moved up, can actually help us become more aware of our situations and motivate us to find creative solutions to problems. In addition, it teaches us how to operate outside our usual comfort zone. Life will hand us occasional curveballs. Understanding how to approach them is the first step to navigating the next one that will inevitably present itself. True, it may throw us off balance at first, but reacting appropriately and swiftly becomes more manageable each time.
“That’s how we build the resilience muscle,” said Jack Groppel, co-founder of the Johnson & Johnson Performance Institute. “Stress is the stimulus for growth, and recovery is when the growth occurs.”
According to “Psychologist World,” it is perhaps unsurprising the workplace is a key source of stress because we spend much of our lives at work. A recent survey published by the American Psychological Association found as many as 70 percent of Americans reported suffering from workplace stress. Separating work-related tasks, such as resisting the urge to catch up with emails in an evening, from leisure and family time, can help prevent workplace stress from spilling into other areas of your life.
The article goes on to say that despite the negative effects of stress, it can also impact our performance in more positive ways: “The pressure we feel to meet a deadline, accomplish a goal or meet the demands of a schedule, for example, can motivate us to improve our performance.”
Indeed, the Society for Human Resource Management found that more than half of workers who put in more than 40 hours a week do so not because of pressure from management, but because those demands are self-imposed. For them, working hard isn’t necessarily so much a stressor as a source of fulfillment.
I personally thrive on pressure. The more balls I’m juggling, the more I feel like I’m spending my time well. I turn pressure into purpose. True, there are necessary tasks and projects that I don’t relish and work to finish simply so I can cross them off my list. The payoff comes when I see that list with a number of accomplishments at the end of the day. That’s my motivation.
Learning how to deal with pressure and stress is critical to your health and success. Whether that means an attitude adjustment, a job change or a heart attack is up to you. Don’t make your situation more difficult by doing things the hard way.
In other words, walk right up to the door and try the handle first.
Mackay’s Moral: Pressure turns a diamond in the rough into a precious stone.
