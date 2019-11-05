Quantcast

IT’S PARTY TIME AT LIDGERWOOD

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
IT’S PARTY TIME AT LIDGERWOOD
Buy Now

Allen Weber, Lorraine Fuka, Judy Baumann and Ardean Wisnewski celebrated during the Lidgerwood Senior Citizens birthday party held recently.

 Photo courtesy Phyllis Lentz

The Lidgerwood Senior Citizens Center celebrated at the Lidgerwood Senior Citizens birthday party held recently with about 35 friends.

Whist was played with high going to Elaine Wisnewski and Genn Kutter, with low going to Romelle Oster.

Door prize winners were Joanne Allen, Ardeen Haas, Elmer Frank, Bud wisnewski and Mae Hinrich. Cake, strawberries, ice cream and coffee were enjoyed.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories