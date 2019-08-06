It’s time to turn in my badge

Sigh. Imaging my shuffling feet and flushed expression as I take the podium.
“My name is Karen and I must turn in my Mother-of-the-Year badge.”
Actually I am not kidding. The badge has been proudly pinned to my chest for years, albeit tarnished and chipped at times. Monday afternoon I decided to turn in my badge because I failed. I mean, I really screwed up. Ahem.
My daughter was doing some yard work and took off her class ring, placing it on a small table on our patio.
“Don’t put it there, it will get lost. Those are expensive you know,” I told Ally, placing said class ring on my pinky.
You see it happening, right? She approached me a few hours later asking for her ring. I looked down at my pinky and was actually shocked to see it wasn’t there anymore.
Where is this ring?
If I knew, my husband Todd and I wouldn’t have been vacuuming our grass to try and recover it. I cannot believe I am the one who lost this ring. I pegged Ally to lose it within a week since she isn’t very careful with jewelry. I have found her earrings scattered around the yard and house for years. She’s been careful of this class ring and hardly ever takes it off — unless her mother asks her to do a little yard work.
We have had to order a new one — I am the one who lost it after all, precipitating removing my Mother-of-the-Year badge. Sigh again.
