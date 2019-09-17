IT WAS SERIOUSLY A CRASH-BANG TIME IN HANKINSON

Hankinson Firemen held their annual demolition derby on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the old golf course.
That didn’t stop hundreds of people from showing up to take in the crash-bang time.
This year’s winners in the compact class were Forrest McIntosh, first; Shane Klimek, second; and Mad Dog honors went to Mike Patten. In the first chain heat, first place and Mad Dog honors went to Jeff Zimmel, second place was Robert “Dukey” Skroch and third was Tommy Kath. In the second chain heat, first place went to Jake Tiegs, second place to James Kath and Mad Dog winner was Kyle Arends.
