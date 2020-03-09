Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
GAME OF THE WEEK:

It will be the Tigers vs. Eagles — TONIGHT

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

WHY THIS GAME?

It is the basketball season finale as the Tri-State Tigers are the only team left standing. The girls’ programs fell short of advancing through regionals, while Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys fell in Tuesday’s play-ins. That leaves Tri-State shouldering the load.

TRI-STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Tri-State has an “all in” mentality in that each player has their own role to play, says coach Adam Krueger. Still, keep an eye on senior post Jared Tangen, who is a big presence under the basket, while senior forward Robert Mendoza loves to heckle defenders and pave his way to the basket.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories