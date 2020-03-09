It will be the Tigers vs. Eagles — TONIGHT

WHY THIS GAME?
It is the basketball season finale as the Tri-State Tigers are the only team left standing. The girls’ programs fell short of advancing through regionals, while Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys fell in Tuesday’s play-ins. That leaves Tri-State shouldering the load.
TRI-STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Tri-State has an “all in” mentality in that each player has their own role to play, says coach Adam Krueger. Still, keep an eye on senior post Jared Tangen, who is a big presence under the basket, while senior forward Robert Mendoza loves to heckle defenders and pave his way to the basket.
