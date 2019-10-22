Jack Bailey loved living on the farm

Football, hunting and harvesting are among Jack Bailey’s favorite fall memories.
Jack remembers his three years in football as a lot of fun, and now is able to watch his great-grandchildren playing football. Jack also wrote about football as a sports writer for Wyndmere High School’s paper. Eventually he even became editor.
Hunting was another major part of fall for Jack as a young man. He loved to hunt pheasants with friends and go out with his dad to hunt too. A trip to Wahpeton was very exciting each time they were able to go. Jack’s mom would sometimes bring home Mocha bars for the kids, which was a special treat.
Jack’s dad was a farmer so he would help out a lot during harvest season. He only spent seven months in school because the other two months he was helping at home. Before attending Wyndmere High School, he went to a country school that is now a museum in Wyndmere. Jack said growing up on a farm instilled a hard work ethic in him. That was useful during the Korean war when he had to work hard.
His dad eventually became a grocer in Wyndmere. Even then, Jack would spend his fall helping on other farms — like the Melvin Foertsch farm where he worked quite a lot.
He said, “I was born and raised working on farms.”
After high school he had some experience living in different towns. He said he likes farm living the best.
Jack married his wife Arlene straight out of high school and then worked in a lumber yard for a year. After that he joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. When he came home, he became a postal carrier in many different towns including Valley City, Lisbon and Wyndmere.
He said it was fun serving rural America, when the world didn’t move so fast. Old farmers would meet him at the mailbox some days for a visit. Sometimes he would bring them a pack of cigarettes if they asked.
“We did our best to make people happy,” he said about serving as a mailman and post master.
Jack and Arlene moved out of the house they had been living in for 10 years in 1965. They moved into their current house, which they had built by Jake Hendrix.
Jack and Arlene had two girls and three boys. They have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren now too.
Jack says he misses having his kids playing sports at Wyndmere.
“We’re very proud of the school and the quality of education it provides for the youth,” he said.
Some of Jack’s hobbies he’s had throughout the years include being a private pilot, stamp collecting and amateur radio operator. Jack and Arlene have also been members of the Airstream club since 1985.
For 31 years Jack and Arlene traveled to Texas for the winter. Now fall is the time for a new tradition for Jack and Arlene. They have started spending their fall and winter in Fargo, where they can be closer to their family.
