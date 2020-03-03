Quantcast
Jack Manstrom takes fourth in state oratorical contest

Jack Manstrom

 Submitted

Sara Smith, a home schooled senior, won the North Dakota American Legion high school oratorical scholarship program, which was held recently during the North Dakota American Legion winter conference at Bismarck.

Smith receives the traveling C.W. Leifur trophy and won $1,025 in scholarships. She was sponsored by the Gilbert C. Grafton American Legion Post No. 2 of Fargo.

Each contestant delivered a prepared oration as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic. Smith’s speech was titled “The Importance of the First Amendment.”

Second place winner was Kylar Walter of Watford City High School, who won $925 in scholarships. Third place was Rachel Goven of Turtle Lake-Mercer High School, who won $700 in scholarships and Jack Manstrom of Wyndmere Public School took fourth in the contest. Manstrom won $600 in scholarships.

