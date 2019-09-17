Jaguars strong in all phases

When so much energy is put into defense, it’s hard to turn the tables and become the aggressor.
Hankinson volleyball coach Tera Paulson said the Pirates knew Northern Cass was going to be a tough opponent Thursday night as the Jaguars are strong in all phases of the game. Northern Cass topped the Pirates in three games — 25-20, 25-13, 25-21.
The Jaguars blasted at Hankinson from different points in its attack with a strong push by outside and middle hitters.
“Northern Cass has a strong program and every year we know they are going to be tough. They definitely had six aggressive hitters coming at us all night and kept us scrambling,” Paulson said.
While tenacious, the Pirates tried to keep up, but the Jaguar power was simply too much.
“We just don’t have the number of high caliber hitters that they have in their gym so it’s difficult for us to replicate what we are going to see when we prepare for a team like Northern Cass,” Paulson said.
