James Odin Aarfor, 83 of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at his home.
Visitation was held 5:30-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation continued at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at the church with the Rev. Dr. Adam Filipek officiating. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood, in the spring.
James “Jim” Aarfor was born to Odin and Goldie (Buntin) Aarfor on Dec. 26, 1936 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was baptized by his uncle on June 24, 1938 and was confirmed at Bergen Lutheran Church.
James graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart Josephine “Jo” Jacobson and they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage on Jan. 14. James and Josephine joined Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, in 1961. James worked for his father’s road construction company, starting at the age of 13. He bought the family business in 1973 and sold it in 1987. For the next 18 years he worked at the Richland County Highway Department, retiring at 70 years of age.
James was a 50-year service member of the Lidgerwood Fire Department and was fire chief from 1970-1973. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Bison football fan, making memories that he cherished with his family and friends.
James and Josephine moved to Fargo in 2015. They attended services at Beautiful Savior. Jim especially enjoyed the choir music.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine; and their three children: daughter, Renae Aarfor (Rick Engen), granddaughter, Andrea Jo Rawlins (Jeremy) and great-grandchildren: Joshua and Morgan Rawlins; step-grandsons: Phillip Engen and Nathan Engen; daughter, Sue Heitkamp (Joel), granddaughter, Ashley Heitkamp (Jeff Wallgren) and great-grandchildren: Reid, Hope and Tess Wallgren, granddaughter: Brooke Hills (Chris) and great-grandchildren: Tenley, Lola and Remy Hills; son, John Aarfor (Roberta), grandchildren: Chandler, Collin and Alyssa; sisters: Arlene Waldron, Colton, California, and Phyllis Wallock (Mickey), Hankinson, North Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odin and Goldie Aarfor.
James was an avid history buff and loved to talk politics and enjoyed getting into the occasional argument with others. We have no doubt that he is doing the same right now.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
