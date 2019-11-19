Jasmin and Kya Mauch named to All-Region team

Hankinson’s sister duo of Jasmin and Kya Mauch were named to the All-Region 1 volleyball team.
Jasmin Mauch is a senior outside hitter who had 53 kills in the three-day Region 1 tournament held at the Fargo Civic. Kya Mauch is a sophomore outside hitter for the Pirates. She had 54 kills at regionals.
“Kya has been getting stronger as the season progresses. I think it is easy to forget that she is just finishing her sophomore season,” said Hankinson volleyball coach Tera Paulson.
Both Kya and Jasmin have the ability to completely take over a match, Paulson said.
“Jasmin and Kya have played together for three years and they have a great bond on the floor as well as off the floor. They both picked up their games for the end of the year and I think left an impact on all of the teams we played,” she said.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood senior middle hitter Jessica Kuchera was also named to the All-Region team. She had six kills in W-L’s quarterfinal match against Richland.
Other All-Region players were Oak Grove’s Julia Bogart, Natalia Kellerman, Morgan Niemiller and Jaidyn Zeis; Maple Valley’s Emma Baasch; Richland’s Katy Erickson and Kaitlyn Wagner; Kindred’s Abigail Duchscherer and Taylor Streyle; Enderlin’s Brooke Christensen; Northern Cass’ Macie Danielson, Liberty Fix and Morgan Nelson; Central Cass’ Kailey McKinnon; and Milnor-North Sargent’s Dylan Frederick.
The outstanding senior of the year went to Bogart, who has been near the top of the Grover’s team leaders with 183 kills, 215 digs and 21 aces, which all came before last week’s regional tournament.
