Jeanette Butler, 83, Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.
Visitation was held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Cayuga, North Dakota. Burial will be in the spring at the Cayuga Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren.
Jeanette Ann Saunders was born on Oct. 8, 1936 on a farm south of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to Myrtle Ann Peffer and John Travis Saunders. She attended country school in Kingston County and attended high school in Lidgerwood, graduating in 1953. She then moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, with a school friend and worked at Walgreens and later for Dr. Brown until she met Tom. They married on May 25, 1957 and moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where Dennis and Doug were born. After a few years they moved to Wilmot, South Dakota, where Annette and Susan were born. Jeanette then worked full time as a secretary for the Wilmot schools. The family then moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 1975 where she worked for Dr. Geidt for 22 years.
After retiring, their favorite pastimes were camping with friends and family at Pickerel Lake State Park in South Dakota. They enjoyed watching Northern State University basketball games and traveling to visit family and friends. Jeanette and Tom celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2007. In 2012 Jeanette moved to Bismarck to be closer to her daughter Susan and family.
Jeanette is survived by her four children: Dennis (Sheila) Butler, St. Michael, Minnesota, Douglas (Yoko) Butler, Battle Creek, Michigan, Annette Butler (Bernie), Denver, Colorado, and Susan (Steve) Weiland, Bismarck; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers: Jack (Karen) Saunders and Darell (Carol) Saunders; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Myrtle and John; niece, Kathy Saunders; and nephew, Dan Saunders.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
