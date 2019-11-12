Jessy’s Toy Box infused by FCCU staff

First Community Credit Union recently held fundraisers for its third quarter charity to benefit Jessy’s Toy Box. Credit union employees choose a different organization each quarter to support by raising money and awareness.
Since July, FCCU staff raised $4,500 and donated 700 toys for this non-profit organization. The check and toys were presented to Heather Haberman, Jessy’s mom and president of Jessy’s Toy Box, at a recent FCCU all-staff training day. All donations toward Jessy’s Toy Box will be used for gifts to kids in the area and across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota going through surgeries or infusion treatments.
Jessy’s Toy Box is a local non-profit started by James ‘“Jessy” Haberman in 2015. Jessy was born in 2009 with a rare syndrome and received infusions at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center. After receiving a toy as a gift at one of these sessions, it became Jessy’s dream to continue the gift of giving. He wanted to make sure every child receives a gift during their hospital stay and thus, Jessy’s Toy Box was started.
“It’s incredible to see how one present to a little boy at an infusion center during the Christmas season started this fulfilling nonprofit,” said Susan Long Swen, event and community engagement specialist. “It’s not every day we are able to present our quarterly charities with our donations together, as a whole FCCU team, all 250 of us. It was really incredible to be able to do that for Jessy’s Toy Box.”
To raise money throughout the quarter, FCCU staff held a variety of fundraising events including grill-outs, chili cook off, staff breakfast, ‘Be Your Own Hero’ donation campaign, toy drives in each branch and more.
