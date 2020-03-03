Quantcast
Jill Baldwin joins Sanford Health team

Jill Baldwin

Sanford Health Lidgerwood Clinic added Jill Baldwin, physician assistant, to its team. Baldwin specializes in medicine for the entire family including physical exams, developing treatment plans, diagnosing and treating chronic and acute conditions and health and wellness education

“My goal is to provide the quality of care I would like for myself and my family members at all stages of life,” Baldwin said.

She will work in the Lidgerwood clinic on Thursdays. She is accepting new patients at Sanford Health Lidgerwood Clinic. In addition to her clinic time, she will make regular nursing home rounds at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Benedictine Living Community Center of Wahpeton and St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson.

To learn more about Baldwin or to schedule an appointment, call 701-538-4189.

