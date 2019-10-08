John David Gaukler, 86, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at his home in Lidgerwood under the care of CHI Health Hospice.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota, with the Rev. Peter Anderl officiating. Burial with military honors followed at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, Oct. 4 at Frank Family Funeral Home, 10 2nd Ave. SE, Lidgerwood. There was also visitation one hour prior to the funeral Mass at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Geneseo.
Pallbearers were his grandchildren.
John was born Sept. 30, 1932 in rural Lidgerwood to Anton and Esther (Allain) Gaukler. He was raised on the farm and was educated at St. Boniface Catholic School in Lidgerwood. In 1950 he graduated from Lidgerwood High School. John worked various occupations before serving in the U.S. Army from May 1953 to May 1955, including the 82nd Airborne.
John married Margaret Ann Haas Nov. 5, 1955 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. John and Margaret Ann lived in Fargo, North Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota.
John worked for 25 years with Super Valu Stores, Inc. and eventually John and Margaret co-owned their own store in Steele, North Dakota. They retired to Lidgerwood in 1988.
John is survived by their three sons: David (Theresa) Gaukler, High Rolls, New Mexico, Mark (Julie) Gaukler, Toledo, Iowa, Chris (Julie) Gaukler, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren: Shannon (Ben Sutter) Gaukler, Nathanael, Steffen, and Lucas Gaukler, Matt (Brittnay Boerm) and Jennifer (Matt) Boerm, Carolina and Cameron Gaukler; three step-grandchildren: Katina (Nathan) Person, Lee (Amanda Thayer) Dokken and Lane (Kendra Patten) Dokken; two sisters: Mary Ann Haas, Bismarck and Norma Honl, Lidgerwood; in-laws: Bob and ArDeen Haas, Lidgerwood, and the Rev. Larry Haas, Carrington, North Dakota; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
John was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the American Legion and a board member of the Lidgerwood Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann; his parents, Anton and Esther (Allain) Gaukler and Nellie (Baumann); and two sisters and one brother: Helen Hankey, Betty Kashe and Bob Gaukler.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
