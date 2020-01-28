Judith R. Hockert, 78

Judith R. (Simonson) Hockert, 78, Brandon, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Knute Nelson Care Center, Alexandria, Minnesota. Visitation was held from 3-5 p.m., followed by the 5 p.m. memorial service on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Judy Simonson was born July 29, 1941 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Herman and Ethel Simonson. She was raised in Hankinson and graduated from Hankinson Public School. Upon graduation she attended beautician school in St. Paul, Minnesota. She then returned to Hankinson. In December 1959, she was married and blessed with three daughters. Judy helped her father manage the Corner Bar in Hankinson for many years. Upon his passing she sold the business, then owned and operated the Dairy Lane in Hankinson. In 1982 she moved to Fargo, North Dakota, and attended Moorhead State Technical School, Moorhead, Minnesota, where she graduated in May 1985, receiving a degree in business management. She continued working, moving to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, in 1988 where she worked until retiring in 2002. In November 1999 she married Wayne Hockert of Brandon, where she resided until her death.
Judy enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their lake home on Lake Ida in Minnesota. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, swimming in the pool and visiting with the neighbors. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, canning and crocheting.
Judy is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Jody (Michael) Taxdahl, Hankinson; two grandchildren: Tyler Taxdahl, West Fargo, North Dakota, Danielle Miller, Fargo; two step-daughters: Kim (Lee) Glysen, Alexandria, and Jodi Hockert, Manly, Iowa; six step-grandchildren: Holly, Kyle, Emma, Lilly, Alex and Nathan all of Alexandria; brother-in-law: Harlen (Roz) Daman; two nieces: Julie (Marty) Abel and Michelle (Brian) Gunderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters: Peggy S. Miller and Jacklynn K. Miller; sister, Sandra Daman; niece, Lori Widlund; maternal and paternal grandparents; and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.