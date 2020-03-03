Just for Kix DANCERS are under the spotlight

Hankinson’s Just For Kix has a fast and furious winter season. Besides the weekly dance practices, periodical dance shows at high school basketball games, participants also are gearing up for the March 15 Together We Dance competition at Wahpeton, which is a two-day event.
Hankinson recently participated in the Moorhead, Minnesota, Together We Dance competition and placed two teams. Junior Hip Hop took second place, while the Junior Kix was third. About 250 teams competed in Moorhead in various styles and categories.
Tami Hermes directs the Hankinson Just For Kix program, which has five classes — Wee Kix for kindergarten through second grade, Tiny Kix for pre-kindergarten, Mini Kix for third through sixth grades, Hip Hop and Junior Kix, which both are for 6th through 12 grades.
Junior Hip Hop team performed during halftime of a varsity basketball game at Campbell-Tintah High School, Campbell, Minnesota, featuring several dancers:
