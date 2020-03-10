Karolyn Nelson, 80, Wyndmere, North Dakota, left us to join her beloved husband, DuRayne, in the arms of our heavenly father on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Friday, March 6 at Wyndmere Lutheran Church. Visitation continued at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, followed by her 10:30 a.m. funeral service at the church. The Rev. Diane Krumm officiated the service. Burial was in Freeman Cemetery in rural McLeod, North Dakota.
Karolyn was born April 28, 1939 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Ernest and Norine (Huseth) Kjar. She was baptized at United Lutheran Church in rural McLeod and confirmed at Wyndmere Lutheran Church, Wyndmere.
Karolyn married the love of her life, DuRayne Nelson, on June 12, 1960. They resided in several locations before finally settling down in Wyndmere. Karolyn found great joy serving the community at Wyndmere Public School for “several” years.
She is survived by her three children: Jeff (Esther) Nelson, Ogden, Utah, Darla (Stuart) Strege, Hankinson, North Dakota, Joel (Kim) Nelson, Hankinson; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, DuRayne; parents, Ernie and Norine; brother, Bob; and three brothers-in-law: Jim Haberman, Bill Haberman and Mike Westrom.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Jessy’s Toy Box.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, was in charge of arrangements.
