Keith A. Kutter, 63, of Breckenridge, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

A time for visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Father Leo Moenkedick officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.

