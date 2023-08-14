Keith A. Kutter, 63, of Breckenridge, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
A time for visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Father Leo Moenkedick officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Keith was born on June 29, 1960, in Hankinson, ND, to Maurice and Lucille (Clark) Kutter, the second of five children. He was raised on a grain and dairy farm and attended school through graduation in Lidgerwood. After graduation, he went straight to work and after having a few jobs, started his long-term career at Minn-Kota Ag Products. From here, he retired in July of 2022.
On June 27, 1992, Keith married the love of his life, Kathy, and together they created a family with their three boys: Bryan, Ryan, and Dylan. Keith’s life was all about his family and much of his time was spent enjoying quality time with friends and family. He loved being a grandpa and was known as the “baby whisperer” and often had a kid in his arms. He talked to his mother at the same time every day, and looked forward to the annual wheat threshing with his dad on the Kutter farm. He loved taking everyone fishing, going on ranger rides, and four wheeling with those close to him.
The tannest man you’d ever meet with the brightest blue eyes you’d ever seen had the best laugh in the world. He could be found outside working in the yard, shirtless. His garage was a welcoming place to hang out, and the “open” sign in the window let you know to come on in. He loved washing his toys and those of visitors. Until the ice went off the lake, he could be found sitting in his boat making lures. In winter months, he kept busy making cornhole boards to be used for summer fun.
Keith loved traveling to beach destinations during the colder months. He especially loved traveling to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico and visiting friends in Florida. During the summer, he loved spending time at Twin Lake near Amor, MN, where he would pull kids all day long on tubes behind the boat, and take them fishing. He enjoyed bowling and even had a 300 game during league play. Always a golfer, he was looking forward to spending more time on the green in his retirement.
Left to cherish Keith’s memory is his wife, Kathy; his son Bryan (Amanda) Kutter and their kids, Avery and Madison; son Ryan (Whitney) Petersen and their kids, Decker and Navy; and son Dylan (Katelynn) Kutter and their kids, Kroix and Kallen; his parents, Maurice and Lucille; and his siblings: Jim (Jody) Kutter; Lori (Kelly) Tabor; Darla (Steve Koenig) Knaust; and JaNyne (Kevin) Aker; brother and sister-in law, Mark and Peggy Blaufuss; sister and brother-in-law, Christie and Lars Bergmann; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Keith in death was his niece, Michelle Kutter; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Jackie Blaufuss; uncles, Bill and Lyle Clark; and brother-in-law, Mike Blaufuss.
