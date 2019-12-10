Keller and Falk come on strong

It is no secret that Hankinson’s sister duo of Jasmin and Kya Mauch have been leading scorers for the Pirate girls basketball team.
Coach Tony Herder is used to the Mauch sisters as his go-to players. To take the stress off his senior post and sophomore forward, Herder said his team needs to open their perimeter game to force the defense to guard all five players on the court — not just the Mauchs.
Tuesday night in their season opener against Enderlin, youngsters Sadie Keller and Savannah Falk did exactly what they do in practice — make things interesting. Both sophomores, Keller is the point guard who misdirects and changes the pace of the game, while Falk hit four 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Pirates ahead of the Eagles, also known for being a team that likes to shoot 3’s.
“I wasn’t surprised that Sadie played so well. I was pleasantly surprised that she shot that game opener 3-pointer. Swish. No hesitation,” Herder said, especially considering Keller had limited varsity experience and went 0-8 in shooting 3-pointers last year for the Pirates.
Keller and Falk accounted for all five of Hankinson’s 3-pointers.
This year is Keller’s first season playing varsity. Her main job is to take care of the ball. If she can’t get it down the court, then the offense is stalled. She admitted to being nervous before Tuesday’s game.
“Once I get out there, the nerves go away and I just play the game,” Keller said.
