Klosterman family honored during annual Harvest Bowl

Kelly and Mickie Klosterman are shown here with their children Kendra and Kody.

The success, dedication and hard work of farmers in 53 North Dakota counties and seven counties in Minnesota were honored during the 46th annual Harvest Bowl program at North Dakota State University, Fargo, on Nov. 8.

Kelly and Mickie Klosterman of Mooreton, represented Richland County. They raise corn and beans, using minimum tillage, strip-tillage and no-till, and variable-rate fertilizer and seeding farming practices. They farm in partnership with Kelly’s brother Kevin and his wife Sherry. Kelly is a member of the Richland County Soil Conservation District, Garrison Diversion Conservancy District, North Dakota State College of Science Land Lab Advisory Board and NDSU Robert Titus Irrigation Research Site Committee. Mickie is the office manager for Jirak Bros. Farming and is a member of the Red River Riders Saddle Club Board. They have two children.

