Lady Pirates kept Raiders in their sights

Thursday night Maple Valley scored three 3-pointers to jump ahead with an early lead at Hankinson. “Our team never lost focus and continued to work hard in order to slowly take control of the game,” said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.
Kya Mauch once again led the way with 25 points, while Jasmin Mauch scored 16, Sadie Keller had five, Savannah Falk three and Jada Wolter had two to round out Hankinson’s scoring.
