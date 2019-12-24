Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BASKETBALL BRIEFS

Lady Pirates kept Raiders in their sights

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lady Pirates kept Raiders in their sights

Jasmin Mauch

Thursday night Maple Valley scored three 3-pointers to jump ahead with an early lead at Hankinson. “Our team never lost focus and continued to work hard in order to slowly take control of the game,” said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.

Kya Mauch once again led the way with 25 points, while Jasmin Mauch scored 16, Sadie Keller had five, Savannah Falk three and Jada Wolter had two to round out Hankinson’s scoring.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories