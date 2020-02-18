Lady Tiger guards come on strong

After leading by as many as eight points, Tri-State girls found themselves trailing by two against Lisbon Monday night in Region 1 girls basketball.
Lady Tigers coach Brenda Dahlgren said that is the point her guards took over — junior Kya Navratil hit two big free throws to tie the game, while eighth grader Hannah Leverson hit a big 3-pointer to keep the Tigers in the game. Not done there, sophomore Mary Rupp hit the go-ahead jumper, while senior Halle Hokanson hit her free throw to go ahead by three points with only nine seconds left on the clock, Dahlgren said.
“I was proud of the way the team worked together to find a way to win. Our rebounding is starting to improve and our leaders are starting to emerge,” she said.
SCORING: Alyssa Hensch 2, Kya Navratil 6, Hannah Leverson 13, Rehme Laurence 2, Taiha Lick 9, Halle Hokanson 3, Mary Rupp 13, Madi Kemnitz 2.
