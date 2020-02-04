Lady Tigers are starting to gel

Tri-State coach Brenda Dahlgren likes the way her team responded against Enderlin when the Tigers won 58-49.
“It looks like the athletes are starting to incorporate the drills we work on in practice into our live game situations,” Dahlgren said.
The key to this game was rebounding. Dahlgren said her team boxed out to secure the rebounds, led by guard Alyssa Hensch’s personal best of 10 rebounds.
SCORING
Alyssa Hensch 2, Kya Navratil 15, Hannah Leverson 20, Rehme Laurence 4, Taiha Lick 4, Halle Hokanson 2, Mary Rupp 11.
