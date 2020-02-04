Lady Tigers put Jaguars on ropes

Tri-State coach Brenda Dahlgren said Tuesday’s game against Northern Cass was the best basketball for her Tigers yet.
Tri-State hung in there with a very good team, and held the lead with 5 minutes left in the game. A few mental errors with all the excitement cost the game, Dahlgren said as her Lady Tigers fell 65-50 on the road.
“After the game, I told the girls that they made me a very proud coach. They are really applying their knowledge of the game and getting the best shots possible while still playing very good defense,” Dahlgren said.
SCORING
Tri-State - Kya Navratil 13, Hannah Leverson 8, Rehme Laurence 4, Taiha Lick 2, Halle Hokanson 1, Mary Rupp 22.
