Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lady Tigers put Jaguars on ropes

Lady Tigers put Jaguars on ropes

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lady Tigers put Jaguars on ropes
Buy Now

Mary Rupp

Tri-State coach Brenda Dahlgren said Tuesday’s game against Northern Cass was the best basketball for her Tigers yet.

Tri-State hung in there with a very good team, and held the lead with 5 minutes left in the game. A few mental errors with all the excitement cost the game, Dahlgren said as her Lady Tigers fell 65-50 on the road.

“After the game, I told the girls that they made me a very proud coach. They are really applying their knowledge of the game and getting the best shots possible while still playing very good defense,” Dahlgren said.

SCORING

Tri-State - Kya Navratil 13, Hannah Leverson 8, Rehme Laurence 4, Taiha Lick 2, Halle Hokanson 1, Mary Rupp 22.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories