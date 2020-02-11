Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Lady Warbirds play as a team

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Playing together as a team netted Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls a 55-46 win against Lisbon Tuesday night.

Drew Frolek, Tiffany Springer and Zoey Bohnenstingl stepped up offensively to hit some big shots, said Warbird coach Erin Bohnenstingl. Frolek had 17 points, Springer 17 and Zoey Bohnenstingl 11.

Springer and Zoey Bohnenstingl hit some big 3-point shots in the third quarter to keep the Warbirds ahead of the Broncos. This offensive threat paired nicely with a strong defensive effort by the Lady Warbirds, Bohnenstingl said. Junior post Kendra Kaczynski is tall with long arms, making her difficult to shoot over. Kaczynski set a new Warbird record with nine blocks against Lisbon.

SCORING

Drew Frolek 17, Tiffany Springer 16, Zoey Bohnenstingl 11, Gracie Kaczynski 7, Kendra Kaczynski 3, Kaylee Harles 1.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories