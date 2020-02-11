Lady Warbirds play as a team

Playing together as a team netted Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls a 55-46 win against Lisbon Tuesday night.
Drew Frolek, Tiffany Springer and Zoey Bohnenstingl stepped up offensively to hit some big shots, said Warbird coach Erin Bohnenstingl. Frolek had 17 points, Springer 17 and Zoey Bohnenstingl 11.
Springer and Zoey Bohnenstingl hit some big 3-point shots in the third quarter to keep the Warbirds ahead of the Broncos. This offensive threat paired nicely with a strong defensive effort by the Lady Warbirds, Bohnenstingl said. Junior post Kendra Kaczynski is tall with long arms, making her difficult to shoot over. Kaczynski set a new Warbird record with nine blocks against Lisbon.
SCORING
Drew Frolek 17, Tiffany Springer 16, Zoey Bohnenstingl 11, Gracie Kaczynski 7, Kendra Kaczynski 3, Kaylee Harles 1.
