Lady Warbirds shoot past Tigers

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood hit the big shots when the game was on the line to push past Tri-State and win 60-54 Monday, Feb. 17 at home.
“We came out strong with the will to win,” said coach Erin Bohnenstingl as her Warbirds jumped to a 5-0 lead right from the tip-off. “The girls took the ball hard to the hoop and capitalized on their free throws” to hit 12-17. It also helped that the Warbirds outrebounded the Tigers 38-27, which was a definite game changer, she said.
Kendra Kaczynski, Drew Frolek and Zoey Bohnenstingl stepped up offensively, Bohnenstingl said. Then defensively, Tiffany Springer held Tiger guard Hannah Leverson to only one point in the second half.
“We just forced too many shots and had too many turnovers, which is disappointing at this point in the season,” said Tiger coach Brenda Dahlgren.
SCORING: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Kendra Kaczynski 17, Drew Frolek 13, Zoey Bohnenstingl 12, Tiffany Springer 9, Gracie Kaczynski 7, Kaylee Harles 2. Tri-State - Taiha Lick 14, Hannah Leverson 13, Kya Navratil 11, Halle Hokanson 7, Mary Rupp 5, Rehme Laurence 4.
