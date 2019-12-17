Quantcast
Lady Warbirds surge from behind

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood shot ahead of Hankinson after trailing the entire game

Scoring almost more points in the fourth quarter than they had throughout the first 24 minutes of play, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls surged from behind in the game’s final moments to top Hankinson 48-45 Thursday night.

Coach Erin Bohnenstingl said her girls basketball team came to life in the fourth, scoring 22 points. “We came out in the second half hungry for the ball,” Bohnenstingl said, led by freshman post Gracie Kaczynski, who earned all eight of her points in the fourth quarter.

“We usually prefer a slower paced game, but they were able to speed us up. You have to give the credit to them,” said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.

