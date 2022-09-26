Security and efficiency for the Richland County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center’s visitors continues to be a priority for leaders.
Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht spoke Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Wahpeton. Lambrecht updated the Richland County Board of Commissioners on three years worth of homeland security grants provided by FEMA.
Lambrecht was recently notified that Richland County received a 2022 Homeland Security grant. The exact amount is to be determined. According to information shared with commissioners, the grant will be allocated for:
• installation of video surveillance and door buzzer technology at the Law Enforcement Center’s lobby entrance
• encryption of all doors in the Law Enforcement Center, intended for security in the Richland County Jail, sheriff’s office, health department and social services office, among other departments
• addition of a barrier gated entry system to control access between buildings
The update came nearly seven months after a March 1 fire in the Law Enforcement Center lobby. Adam Prochnow, Fairmount, North Dakota, was subsequently federally charged with arson. Additional information on his case was not available as of press time.
Work is expected to begin soon on implementation of a 2021 Homeland Security grant totaling $34,228.52. The grant will be utilized for:
• securing hallway doors and the boiler room and electrical room entrances in the Law Enforcement Center with key fobs
• addition of LED floodlights at the Richland County Courthouse entrances, including the main entrance facing Second Avenue North
• securing the 100’ communication tower in Barney with 10’ chain link fencing
• installing an emergency panic alarm in the county assessor’s office
Commissioners suggested that Lambrecht see if any grant could be used for securing doors in the Richland County Courthouse building. It would be convenient for county employees to not have to use more than one key fob, discussion indicated. Lambrecht indicated that he would look into the idea.
Lambrecht also announced that work made possible with a 2020 Homeland Security grant was completed. The work included installation of a new encrypted camera system within the Richland County Jail and installation of a new body scanner for entry into the Richland County Courthouse.
