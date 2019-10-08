Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Last week in Class B volleyball

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Last week in Class B volleyball

Hankinson's Jasmin Mauch earns a kill against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Tuesday night at home.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

HANKINSON 3, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 0

PIRATE LEADERS: Jasmin Mauch 14 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Kya Mauch 9 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Sadie Keller 4 kills, 3 blocks; Alicia Biewer 30 assists; Emerson Falk 3 aces; Olivia Prochnow 4 blocks. WARBIRD LEADERS: Julia Quam 8 kills; Jessica Kuchera 7 digs; Tiffany Springer 7 digs.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 3, HANKINSON 2

WARBIRD LEADERS: Jessica Kuchera 11 kills, 16 digs; Kendra Kaczynski 3 1/2 blocks. PIRATE LEADERS: Jasmin Mauch 15 kills, 17 digs, 1 ace; Kya Mauch 8 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace; Tenley Evans 6 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Prochnow 6 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks; Alicia Biewer 4 kills, 34 assists, 2 aces; Emerson Falk 2 aces; Morgan Gaukler 1 ace.

REGION 1 GIRLS

VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Northern Cass 3 0 9-1-0

Oak Grove 3 0 9-1-0

Richland 3 0 8-3-0

Kindred 4 1 6-3-1

Hankinson 5 1 8-2-1

Milnor-North Sgt. 4 2 6-10-0

Wynd-Lidg 2 3 4-4-1

Lisbon 1 2 5-6-3

Central Cass 1 3 3-4-2

Maple Valley 1 4 2-7-0

Tri-State 0 1 2-2-0

Enderlin 0 2 2-5-0

Sargent Central 0 5 1-11-0

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories