Last week in Class B volleyball

TUESDAY, OCT. 1
HANKINSON 3, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 0
PIRATE LEADERS: Jasmin Mauch 14 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Kya Mauch 9 kills, 8 digs, 3 aces; Sadie Keller 4 kills, 3 blocks; Alicia Biewer 30 assists; Emerson Falk 3 aces; Olivia Prochnow 4 blocks. WARBIRD LEADERS: Julia Quam 8 kills; Jessica Kuchera 7 digs; Tiffany Springer 7 digs.
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 3, HANKINSON 2
WARBIRD LEADERS: Jessica Kuchera 11 kills, 16 digs; Kendra Kaczynski 3 1/2 blocks. PIRATE LEADERS: Jasmin Mauch 15 kills, 17 digs, 1 ace; Kya Mauch 8 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace; Tenley Evans 6 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Olivia Prochnow 6 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks; Alicia Biewer 4 kills, 34 assists, 2 aces; Emerson Falk 2 aces; Morgan Gaukler 1 ace.
REGION 1 GIRLS
VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Northern Cass 3 0 9-1-0
Oak Grove 3 0 9-1-0
Richland 3 0 8-3-0
Kindred 4 1 6-3-1
Hankinson 5 1 8-2-1
Milnor-North Sgt. 4 2 6-10-0
Wynd-Lidg 2 3 4-4-1
Lisbon 1 2 5-6-3
Central Cass 1 3 3-4-2
Maple Valley 1 4 2-7-0
Tri-State 0 1 2-2-0
Enderlin 0 2 2-5-0
Sargent Central 0 5 1-11-0
