Last week in Class B volleyball

MONDAY, OCT. 21
TRI-STATE 3, WILMOT 0
TIGER LEADERS: Madi Kemnitz 13-13 serving, 4 aces, 10 assists, 14 digs; Halle Hokanson 15-17 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, 17 digs; Isabella Krueger, 8-8 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills; Kelly Moeller 4 assists, 4 kills; Jacinda Redday 12 digs.
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
OAK GROVE 3, HANKINSON 0
PIRATE LEADERS: Kya Mauch 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Jasmin Mauch 8 kills, 7 digs; Savannah Falk 3 kills, 5 digs; Tenley Evans 2 kills, 2 aces; Alicia Biewer 20 assists, 6 digs; Emerson Falk 2 aces; Olivia Prochnow 4 blocks.
“We played tough with Oak Grove in the first set and were able to manage our errors. As the match progressed our passing broke down and we weren’t able to be as effective on offense as we would like to be,” said Hankinson coach Tera Paulson.
MAPLE VALLEY 3, TRI-STATE 1
TIGER LEADERS: Isabella Krueger 25-27 serving, 4 aces, 6 kills, 21 digs; Halle Hokanson 20 digs; Kya Navratil 15-16 serving, 3 aces; Jacinda Redday 16-18 serving, 2 aces; Mary Rupp 8 kills, 18 digs; Kelly Moeller 4 kills, 6 assists; Taiha Lick 7 kills, 2 solo blocks; Madi Kemnitz 19 assists.
WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 3, SGT. CENTRAL 1
WARBIRD LEADERS: Alexis Busch 13 kills; Laiken David 24 assists; Tiffany Springer 10 digs; Kendra Kaczynski 2 blocks.
"We had an injury to one of our starters and this game was a good test to see where we would be without her. Alexis stepped up big time, and the rest of our team will have to elevate each other if we want to stay competitive in Region 1,” said coach Tanner Carlson.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
TRI-STATE 3, SARGENT CENTRAL 0
TIGER LEADERS: Taiha Lick 16-16 serving, 6 aces, 8 kills; Isabella Krueger 15-18 serving, 6 aces, 14 digs; Alyssa Hensch 10-10 serving, 4 aces; Mary Rupp 3 kills; Halle Hokanson 2 kills, 14 digs; Kelly Moeller 10 assists, 13 digs; Madi Kemnitz 3 assists; Sophie Viger 2 assists.
