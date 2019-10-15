Last week in Class B volleyball

MONDAY, OCT. 7
TRI-STATE 3, WILMOT 0
TRI-STATE LEADERS: Isabella Krueger 10-10 serving, 1 ace, 5 kills, 18 digs; Halle Hokanson 17-18 serving, 5 aces, 8 kills, 16 digs; Mary Rupp 12-13 serving, 4 aces, 2 kills; Madi Kemnitz 13 assists; Kelly Moeller 8 assists; Sophie Viger 2 assists; Jacinda Redday 15 digs.
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
HANKINSON 3, TRI-STATE 2
PIRATE LEADERS: Olivia Prochnow 15 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Jasmin Mauch 15 kills, 17 digs, 5 aces; Kya Mauch 9 kills, 24 digs, 8 aces; Alicia Biewer 37 assists. TIGER LEADERS: Madi Kemnitz 13-13 serving, 4 aces, 8 assists; Kelly Moeller 12-12 serving, 1 ace, 17 assists; Isabella Krueger 16-18 serving, 2 aces, 29 digs; Taiha Lick 10 kills; Mary Rupp 4 kills, 2 assists; Halle Hokanson 6 kills, 24 digs; Kya Navratil 19 digs.
WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 3, ENDERLIN 2
WARBIRD LEADERS: Jessica Kuchera 15 kills; Tiffany Springer 17 digs; Kendra Kaczynski 5 blocks.
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
NORTHERN CASS 3, WYNDMERE-LIDGERWOOD 0
WARBIRD LEADERS: Jessica Kuchera 9 kills; Tiffany Springer 22 digs; Kendra Kaczynski 4 blocks (this match was moved up, while Tri-State’s match was cancelled because of inclement weather).
