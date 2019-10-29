Quantcast
Law Enforcement Briefs

Late night mechanical room fire at Dakota Magic apartments

The cause of a fire at a Hankinson apartment complex on Wednesday, Oct. 23 is under investigation.

According to a release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Dakota Magic Apartments after five fire alarms reportedly rang.

According to the press release, the fire was reported to have originated in the mechanical room of the apartment building but the official cause remains under investigation.

The Hankinson Fire Department, Fairmount Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Police Department all helped extinguish the fire.

