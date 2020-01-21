Legion looking to wrap up its Veterans Memorial project

The details
Eberhard Post 88 has accumulated more than 20,000 volunteer hours to create a learning site on the southern shores of Lake Elsie in rural Hankinson. The plan from the beginning was to build a Veterans Memorial to house up to 800 names of men and women who served their country. First dubbed a priority project, this Veterans Memorial is actually the last project American Legion members have to complete. Legionnaires started with educational and recreational opportunities first, including a tree grove, community garden, education building and memorial flag areas. The American Legion had no plans for the 17 acres that had been more swamp than greenspace, until its building in Hankinson began to deteriorate, prompting action.
What this means to you
The American Legion has been collecting names to fill its Veterans Memorial for a few years. To date, 540 names have been written on the black granite slabs hung inside the memorial, which will eventually hold 800 names. There will be 55 granite slabs on the walls when the project is completed. Two walls are full, while one wall is half full. In all, there are five walls found inside the building, which is shaped like the Pentagon, said Arnie Althoff, a member of the American Legion committee tasked with completing the memorial project. It costs $125 per name. Those interested in being part of this project can call Legionnaire Pat Mahrer at 701-799-0057 for paperwork. Men and women who served in the U.S. military who have ties to the area — living or deceased — can have their names written in stone.
