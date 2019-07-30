Legion Riders heading to Canadian border

Gerald Puetz of Barney wonders whether his body will hold up to a motorcycle run Thursday — border to border from Canada to South Dakota.
He’s more worried about how his butt will handle Thursday’s trip, which is about 250 miles along U.S. Highway 281. That doesn’t take into account the trip to Dunseith near the Canadian border Wednesday, and then riding back home.
Puetz is counting on being up to the task as he will lead a group of about 20 North Dakota Legion Riders on this run, who join their brethren commemorating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.
Teams of American Legion Riders will ride through the heart of the country along the 1,875-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 281 Wednesday to Sunday. One group will travel south from the Canadian border at North Dakota — Team Legacy — while another rides north from the Mexican border at Texas — Team Vision, meeting other riders at state borders to carry on this symbolic mission.
The two groups come together Sunday at Great Bend, Kansas. The ride traverses Highway 281, which in 1960 was designated as the National American Legion Memorial Highway passing through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
“Come hell or high water I was going to make this. Whether I will survive it or not is another question,” Puetz said, grinning as a typical run like this is about 100 miles with numerous stops to stretch out and get the blood flowing. It’s a different trip Thursday with few stops and many miles, he said.
There are nine scheduled stops for the North Dakota riders, brief stops at American Legion posts along the way as Team Legacy carries one part of a two-part banner signed by post commanders and their adjutants at these stops, Puetz said. It’s planned to bring both parts of the banner together during the national American Legion convention Aug. 23-29 at Indianapolis.
The Texas group actually leaves Wednesday as it will take two days to ride through Texas, Puetz said. The North Dakota contingent starts its journey at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at the International Peace Garden near Dunseith. The first scheduled stop is 15 minutes later at Archie Jardine Post 185 at Dunseith. Other stops include Belcourt, Cando, Minnewaukan, New Rockford, Carrington, Jamestown and Edgeley until the last stop at 8:25 p.m. at Herman-Schlinker Post 137 at Ellendale, he said.
It is possible a group of Legion Riders from Michigan will participate in the North Dakota ride, Puetz said. The Legion Riders program first was launched in 1993 in Michigan as a program for local Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion who enjoyed motorcycles to ride together in support of good causes, a release said. The only requirement of being a Legion Rider is for the participant to belong to one of these three organizations, Puetz said.
More than 150,000 American Legion Riders operate in nearly 3,000 local chapters around the world, according to a release.
The Wahpeton chapter started in 2002, the same time the Legion Riders first organized in North Dakota, Puetz said. The first two chapters were Wahpeton and Larimore, he said.
Puetz served with the U.S. Army as a clerk in Germany from 1961-63. It was a chaotic time in Germany then since the Berlin wall had just been built. The communist government held East Berlin, while West Berlin was held by western powers, according to Wikipedia.
Puetz belongs to Brown Nelson Post 153 of Wyndmere. His motorcycle today is a 2007 Harley Night Train that he “triked out.” He has participated in other motorcycle runs, such as the national American Legion Legacy run from Minneapolis to Milwaukee. He wears badges on his black, leather vest showing his achievements in the form of pins and patches.
“This is fun. That is why I am involved,” he said, looking forward to the trek through North Dakota. He planned to leave a day early to better acquaint himself with the northern part of Highway 281. “You better know where you are going if you are going to lead other riders,” he said with a wink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.