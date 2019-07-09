Quantcast
LEGION SUPPORTS LIDGERWOOD DAYCARE INITIATIVE

LEGION SUPPORTS LIDGERWOOD DAYCARE INITIATIVE

Darby Harles, Robert Dunn, Nathan Frolek and Carissa Lane are shown here. Dunn represents Lidgerwood American Legion Bullis Post 84 and is presenting a $5,000 check to help support Lidgerwood childcare.

Lidgerwood American Legion Bullis Post 84 presented a $5,000 check to help support Lidgerwood childcare.

Funds donated by the Legion are to help start up and sustain a group daycare.

