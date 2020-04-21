Quantcast

LEGIONNAIRE AWARDS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
LEGIONNAIRE AWARDS

Francis Podhola receives his 45-year pin as being part of the Lidgerwood American Legion.

 Photo courtesy Phyllis Lentz

Monday March 16 the Lidgerwood American Legion held a pot luck supper and then presented membership awards.

Francis Podolia received his 45-year membership pin.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories