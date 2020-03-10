Leona L. Fischer, 98, Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home in Hankinson.
Visitation was held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Leona L. Bresnahan was a special valentine born Feb. 14, 1922 to Josephine (McMorrow) and William Bresnahan, one of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fairmount, North Dakota, by the Rev. Bierens. She grew up on the family farm in the LaMars area, North Dakota. She attended country school and then she enlisted in the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) as the U.S. Navy’s Corps of female members, at the Anacostia Naval Air Base, Washington, D.C. where she was an assigned clerk for two years, four months.
Leona was united in marriage to James J. Fischer, Sept. 22, 1947 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. They renovated a building that was once a railroad depot that was moved to Main Street. The couple made their home in Hankinson, where Jim worked on the Soo Line Railroad for many years and Leona was busy raising their six children.
Leona was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, St. Philip’s Guild, American Legion Post No. 88 and the American Legion Auxiliary. Leona took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always remembering their birthdays and keeping up with their activities.
They could always count on grandma’s cookie jar being full. She was also an avid Minnesota Twins fan and loved playing cards.
Leona is survived by a sister, Ilene Leimbek, Austin, Minnesota; children: Paul (Julie) Fischer, Hankinson, Peggy (Cornie) IntVeld, Hankinson, John (Kay) Fischer, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Leon (Heidi) Fischer, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Julie (Ron) Hohenstern, Hankinson, and Mark (Mara) Fischer, Bismarck, North Dakota; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and a sister.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
