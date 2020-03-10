Leona Peggy Ehli, 93

Our precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Leona Peggy Ehli went peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Villa Maria in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation was held 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. rosay on Thursday, March 5 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. The funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, at a later date.
Leona was born Aug. 7, 1926 to Theodore and Pelagia Fischer (Pokornoski) on the farm near Lidgerwood.
Leona grew up as a small child in Lidgerwood, where she graduated from Lidgerwood High School and met the love of her life, Leo Ehli. Leo went off to World War II and Leona went off to Valley City State Teachers College, Valley City, North Dakota. Leo returned from war and they were married June 1, 1948.
Both were teachers and moved to Forman, North Dakota, where they had a son (Daniel) and daughter (Evelyn). They decided to move back to rural Lidgerwood on Leona’s parent’s place to farm and raise cattle. They had another son (Stephen). Leona suffered two miscarriages (Robert and Elizabeth). Leo then went into the insurance business in Lidgerwood and they moved back into town and had their last child (Geralyn).
Leona and Leo were active members of their church in Lidgerwood, St. Boniface. After retirement they enjoyed many winters in Arizona, making many friends along the way.
Leona enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She was fabulous at making pies, coffee cake and kuchen. She enjoyed crocheting and making cards. Leona had many friends and was loved by all, especially her family.
Leona is survived by her husband of 71 years, Leo; her four children: son, Daniel Ehli, Fargo, North Dakota, daughter, Evelyn (Greg) Honl, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, son, Stephen (Brenda) Ehli, Lidgerwood, daughter, Geralyn (Francis) Heitkamp, Fargo, North Dakota; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Leona was preceded in passing by her parents and her only sibling, a sister, Loretta (Fischer) Korane, and brother-in-law, Frank Korane.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.