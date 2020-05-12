Let the drum roll begin for this year’s VALS and SALS

Area high schools announced their valedictorians and salutatorians for the class of 2020.
Fairmount High
Brady Grefsrud is this year’s valedictorian. The son of Michael and Dawn Grefsrud, Brady plans on attending North Dakota State University, Fargo, to pursue a degree in accounting.
He participated in golf, trap, basketball, cross country, National Honor Society, drama, student council and academic team while attending Fairmount High School.
Tianna Meyer is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Tanya Gallego and Shawn Dalton. Tianna plans on attending North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, for her generals, then will later major in psychology at an undetermined college.
She has participated in speech, student council and drama. She also was involved in Model United Nations, has been in band and helped with yearbook.
Hankinson High
Valedictorian is Olivia Prochnow, the daughter of Mike and Nikki Prochnow. She plans on attending South Dakota State University, Brookings, for nursing. She plans on attending graduate school at the University of California, Los Angeles.
While attending Hankinson High School, Olivia has participated in various competitions — American Mathematics, Tri-College Mathematics and Northern State Mathematics. She has worked as a CPN at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, is a volunteer helper with United Way and at the Evangelical Lutheran Church Association, Red River Center to help people with special needs and at Church on the Street Service for the Homeless. She has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track, drama, band and choir.
Alicia Biewer is this year’s salutatorian at Hankinson High School. The daughter of Adrian and Anne Biewer, she plans on attending NDSU to major in nursing.
She is co-president of Hankinson High School’s student council, while participating in volleyball, basketball, track and field, archery, drama, band and choir. She is a member of both Hankinson American Legion Post 88 Auxiliary and 4-H. Alicia is a United Way Day of Caring volunteer, helped with the community garden project, helped organize and plan the high school’s blood drive and worked in concessions for summer recreation activities at Hankinson City Park.
Lidgerwood High
This year’s valedictorian is Lily Baldwin. The daughter of Brian and April Baldwin, Lily plans to attend NDSCS for practical nursing.
Her high school activities include track, archery, pep band, band, choir, 4-H, American Red Cross and JET (Junior Education Training).
Kaylee Harles is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Wayne and Darby Harles. Kaylee plans on attending NDSU to study elementary education.
She is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, FFA, yearbook, 4-H and JET while attending Lidgerwood High School.
Wyndmere High
Valedictorian is Jessica Kuchera. The daughter of John and Bridgette Kuchera, Jessica plans on attending the University of Jamestown for biology.
She has participated in FFA, Sources of Strength, Catholic Youth Organization, Honor Society, volleyball, track, fast-pitch softball, basketball, Tri-College Math and Aberdeen Math Competition while attending Wyndmere High School.
Salutatorian is Thomas Lothspeich. The son of Gerald and Mary Jo Lothspeich, Thomas plans on attending NDSU to major in construction management and minor in construction technology.
He has been involved in FFA, drama, band, Tri-College Math and Academic Olympics.
