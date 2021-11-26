One of Hankinson’s most hallowed holiday traditions is returning in 2021.
St. Gerard’s Community of Care’s Annual Tree of Lights will be lit beginning at nightfall Monday, Nov. 29 and throughout the Christmas season. The senior living provider encourages all community members to get involved in this year’s celebration.
“Buy a light on the tree in memory or in honor of someone, or as greetings to a special friend or relative,” St. Gerard’s stated.
Terry Bladow is St. Gerard’s social services and recreation director. She said that even past Monday, St. Gerard’s will never turn down donations to such a beloved cause.
“We get started around Thanksgiving time and we keep track of the donations, plus who they’re in honor and in memory of, with a tree covered with felt in our lobby,” Bladow said.
The actual Tree of Lights, traditionally lit at the start of Advent, will be on display outside St. Gerard’s western side. There will be no lighting ceremony; the tree itself is special.
“It’s an evergreen tree, the only evergreen we have,” Bladow said. “Through the years it’s gotten so big and it does take a lot of lights.”
Bladow has been part of St. Gerard’s family for 30 years and even then, the Tree of Lights was a longstanding tradition. The tree itself has not changed for at least as long as she’s been with the Community of Care. It is lit with hundreds of lights — at least one strand of lights contains as many as 500 individual bulbs, she said.
“We’ve been purchasing the LED lights now,” Bladow said.
Tree of Lights bulbs being sold by colors. White bulbs are $5 each, followed by green for $10 each, blue for $15 each, red for $20 each and gold for $25 each. Proceeds will be used for the continuation of promoting quality life for St. Gerard’s residents. While the community doesn’t have any specific uses in mind for the proceeds, they’re always on the lookout for something useful.
“We currently have 30 residents in our skilled care side and six in independent living,” Bladow said.
Donations can be made in person or by mailing to Tree of Lights, care of St. Gerard’s Auxiliary, PO Box 448, Hankinson, ND 58041.
