LETTERS TO THE BIG GUY — Santa Claus

The children of Todd and Mariah Buck, rural Fairmount, love Christmas and submitted their Santa letters to the News Monitor.
Christmas is a magical time at the Buck house, Mariah says. There is the eagerness of setting up the tree. Instead of putting presents beneath their tree, the Bucks have singing and dancing stuffed animals.
“Some have been played so much they don’t work anymore, no matter how much dad tinkers with them,” Mariah says.
Their four sons — Dredon, Jordell, MacGyver and Jakzen Buck — are looking for everything from tractors to remote controlled Monster truck and rattles this year.
The Buck boys each have their own ornament collection. Each year that collection grows from their parents, grandma, Sunday School teachers and other relatives. They hang stockings, garland, window clings and lights all over the house, she says.
Don’t forget there is usually practicing songs for church and school Christmas programs. They also watch favorite movies like “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “The Santa Clause” trio and “The Nativity Story.”
Santa comes to their home magically on Christmas Eve while the Bucks are at candlelight services. “We have never said yes that Santa lives at the North pole. We say Santa is a person who gives gifts and spreads love and joy just like Jesus,” Mariah says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.