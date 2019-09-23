Lewis and Clark return

On this day in 1806, Lewis & Clark and the Corps of Discovery with representatives of the Mandan nation arrived at St. Louis. The historic expedition was officially over. From the time they had left Camp Dubois (across the Mississippi River from St. Louis) in May of 1804, to their return on September 23, 1806, they had logged more than 8,000 miles, and opened a door to the West that could not be shut.
In the final week of the journey, while moving swiftly down the Missouri, they had met numerous groups of traders and trappers heading upriver. The corps was greeted with astonishment and informed that the people of the U.S. had generally given up on the expedition long ago—assuming they had perished.
On Sept. 23, 1806, William Clark wrote in his journal, “we rose early…took the Chief to the public store & furnished him with some clothes etc. ... descended to the Mississippi and down that river to St. Louis at which place we arrived about 12 o’clock. We suffered the party to fire off their pieces as a salute to the town. We were met by all the village and received a hearty welcome from its inhabitants...”
Patrick Gass wrote of the day, “We arrived on the 23rd and were received with great kindness and marks of friendship by the inhabitants, after an absence of two years, four months and ten days.”
And John Ordway noted, “…a wet disagreeable morning. We set out after breakfast and proceeded on…Soon arrived at the Mouth of the Missouri, entered the Mississippi River and landed at River Dubois where we wintered in 1804...we delayed a short time…about 12 o’clock we arrived in sight of St. Louis…fired three rounds as we approached the town and landed opposite the center of the town, the people gathered on the shore and [gave] three cheers. We unloaded the canoes and carried the baggage all up to a store house in town…drew out the canoes…then the party all considerable much rejoiced that we have the expedition completed…and now we look for boarding in town and wait for our settlement…and then we intend to return to our native homes to see our parents once more as we have been so long from them.”
Meriwether Lewis had not been writing much since he had been wounded in Montana. But on this day he dispatched a letter to President Jefferson, saying, “Sir, It is with pleasure that I announce to you the safe arrival of myself and party at 12 o’clock today at this place with our papers and baggage. In obedience to your orders we have penetrated the continent of North America to the Pacific Ocean, and sufficiently explored the interior of the country to affirm with confidence that we have discovered the most practicable route which dose exist across the continent by means of the navigable branches of the Missouri and Columbia rivers.”
In other words—mission accomplished—without a doubt. Captains Lewis and Clark were soon national heroes. On their return to Washington later that fall, a Senator told Lewis “it’s as if he had just returned from the moon.”
