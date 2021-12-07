Lidgerwood Camera Club holding last meeting Sunday

The Lidgerwood Camera Club, one of North Dakota’s oldest camera clubs, will hold its last dinner meeting Sunday, Dec. 12 in Wyndmere. We’ve got the 67-year-old club in our viewfinder with some information by longtime member Virginia Goerger.
A few people interested in photography got together in 1954. The first Lidgerwood Camera Club meeting was held at Charles and Louise Frost’s home in Lidgerwood.
Charles Frost was the editor of the Monitor, a local weekly paper and precursor to today’s News Monitor. Chartered club members included the Frosts, Gene Garcia, Lawrence Lee, Conrad Vaplon, James Fox, Lawrence Vaplon and Henry Breker.
The club met monthly at the country schoolhouse in Grant Township, northwest of Lidgerwood. Owned by Conrad Vaplon from 1954-1983, it was donated to Lidgerwood and moved to be the first museum. From 1984 through 2021, the Lidgerwood Camera Club has met in members’ homes.
The Camera Club’s main purpose was to educate on photo work and make better photos. They gave service to the area communities in photos of events and history.
Several members used their photography work as a small home-based community business. They include Gene Garcia, Lawrence Lee, Conrad Vaplon, Fox, Virginia Goerger, Allen Costain and Jim Jensen.
Members were from all ages and came from all southeast North Dakota communities, including Lidgerwood, Wyndmere, Barney, Mooreton, Mantador, Hankinson, Wahpeton, Colfax, McLeod, De Lamere, Milnor, Forman, Cayuga and Geneseo. There were also South Dakota neighbors as members.
The Camera Club always gave a photo education lesson and a program of members’ travels, plus a lunch. In the past 67 years, the club has been active in giving many programs to schools and organizations in a 100-mile area.
The club also sponsored a trophy for the “Outstanding Achievement Photo Award” in Richland County 4-H Photography project from 1976-84. Winners were from area 4-H clubs and included Rosemary Goerger, Ann Wacha, Beth Heitkamp, Patti Olssgard, Sara Beth Rolsistad and Edmund Goerger. Additionally, the club has judged photo exhibits at the Wyndmere Crop Show and 4-H events.
The Lidgerwood Camera Club has been a member of N4C, a four-stage camera organization that has programs, education programs and contests. The club took part in all area events, parades and booths with their float. For 50 years, Gene Garcia was editor and publisher of the club’s newsletter, “Viewfinder.”
More history of the Lidgerwood Camera Club is displayed in a booth at the Lidgerwood Museum and at the Wyndmere School Museum. Club members had offered service to the community, giving history, photos and events to people of the area.
Virginia Vaplon Goerger, as a teenager in 1954-58, became interested when working with her father, Conrad Vaplon. The two worked in Conrad’s darkroom making photos and taking photos of her school events. She was a model for the new members to learn portrait lighting and special effects. In 1958, she became a club member and has been active to the present day.
Virginia is hosting the last Lidgerwood Camera Club dinner meeting at her home on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
