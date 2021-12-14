Virginia Goerger’s home in Wyndmere was nearly “like a picture print by Courier and Ives” Sunday afternoon.
The last meeting of the 67-year-old Lidgerwood Camera Club, one of North Dakota’s oldest camera clubs, was hosted by Goerger. Family of the club’s eight founding members in 1954 came for Allen Costain’s presentation on his 1994 travels to Peru and Colombia and a Christmas dinner with all of the fixings.
“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” Goerger said.
Costain’s program, utilizing dissolves between slides and four projectors, was a project he said he’ll never repeat. It included a four-track soundtrack that played throughout the nearly one-hour experience.
“It’s an Amazon River expedition and we’re going to take a 750-mile trip,” Costain said. “What you’re going to see, you’ll never see (now). It’s gone. It’s all gone. We did this in 1994 and what we saw was supposed to last for 6-7 years. It did not make three. It’s all been commercialized and cut down.”
Even back then, a visitor needed to be fully vaccinated to travel to western South America. Anyone who stayed as long as six months at that latitude “might come home in a box.” Costain’s travels lasted for six nights.
“The Amazon River is over three miles across and 150 feet deep. It’s larger than the Mississippi River in New Orleans,” Costain said.
Costain and his fellow travelers rode aboard the Rio Amazonas, a Scottish steamer built in 1896.
“She’s been on the Amazon River for about 125 years,” Costain said. “I pulled this up last night and the darn thing is still running. Up on top, this is 30 feet above the water — there was enough breeze up there and no mosquitoes. We’d sit up there in the late evening and watch the sun go down.”
The Peru trip is Costain’s favorite, he said. He’s been all over the world, to places from New Zealand to Kenya, but he still recalls sights like the “swallows” over the Amazon each evening. They were actually bats, a river’s worth of bats. Costain also accidentally did his part for bridging culture.
“I filled one of the cabin boy’s pockets with sunflower seeds, because I came with 4 pounds of seeds,” Costain said. “They had never seen sunflower seeds before. They craved salt and love nuts.”
Soon after, seed hulls were found all over the boat. Costain became a popular passenger.
“In every village, you take one kid and show them how to eat a sunflower seed. The kid gets it mastered and you give him a handful. That kid passes them out and pretty soon, you’ve got 50 kids going ‘Me! Me! Me!’” Costain recalled.
Costain’s other adventures included fishing for piranha, which he said was delicious. Dinner, served after Costain’s presentation, included turkey, ham, stuffing, rolls, wild rice, potatoes, squash, sauerkraut and desserts like fruitcake, divinity and Ruth Novotny’s kolaczkis. The vegetables were grown at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside of Mooreton, Goerger said.
“To live through all this different eras (in photography) is something,” said Novotny, who joined in the 1960s and is the second-longest-running current club member after Goerger, who joined in 1958.
Prior to the presentation, guests enjoyed cheer, Goerger’s famous popcorn balls and viewing memorabilia of her world travels. Celebrating 50 years as a businesswoman in 2017, Goerger received fame and press coverage for her goal to visit the world’s continents. Her home includes countless plates from cities and countries and even more photographs of the Vaplon and Goerger families. Conrad Vaplon, Goerger’s father, was among the Lidgerwood Camera Club’s founding octet.
“Here’s a picture of my father taking pictures,” Goerger said. “This is in the schoolhouse where we had our first meetings. It really is a rich heritage.”
From 1954-1983, News Monitor previously reported, the Lidgerwood Camera Club met monthly at the country schoolhouse in Grant Township, northwest of Lidgerwood. The building was owned by Vaplon and donated to Lidgerwood to be its first museum. Since 1984, the camera club met in member’s homes.
Sunday’s meeting represented the end of an era for many club members and their loved ones.
“Capturing family memories is in my DNA,” Goerger said. “It’s kind of a lost art in a way.”
