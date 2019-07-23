Quantcast
TO DO THIS WEEK

Lidgerwood celebrates its roots during Heritage Days

Sadie Siemieniewski helps make Kolaches last year in preparation for Heritage Days. The call is going out for Kolaches to be made beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Lidgerwood Public School cafeteria.

 News Monitor file photo

Lidgerwood sets aside the last weekend of July to celebrate its heritage

• A vendor blender, parade, flower show and food highlight this weekend’s annual Lidgerwood Heritage Days. In its 33rd year, Heritage Days has grown into three days. It will be held Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 within this city in southeastern North Dakota.

• Involvement from the Lidgerwood business community has created a resurgence in the city’s annual Heritage Days. The impetus to become more involved was spurred by Wanda Lesner of Lidgerwood Beauty Salon, who was looking for a little more oomph to this annual event created to celebrate the city’s founding.

What are some of the events you will see during these three days of food, fun and dancing?

• For three days, Lidgerwood will celebrate its traditions, with many events sure to please all ages. There is full schedule of events inside this week’s News Monitor.

• Everything starts this Friday at 2 p.m. with a flower show at Dakota Estates, sponsored by the Lidgerwood Library Board, which urges participants to bring a prized container plant or floral arrangement to show, followed by a 5:30 p.m. meal at the Lidgerwood American Legion.

• Saturday starts early with a 5K walk/run. Registration is at 7 a.m. at the Pool Park. Events Saturday wrap up with an all school reunion dance at 9 p.m. featuring Albert Mikesh band and Raw Sugar at the KC Hall.

All School Reunion is part of this year’s Heritage Days

• There is also a dance featuring 2 Mile Final that starts at 9 p.m. until close at the Lidgerwood Lounge lot.

• Sunday has an 8 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Lidgerwood Museum, sponsored by Sons of the American Legion and runs until noon.

• The Roy Kohl pencil display is available for view at the Kenneth Clark residence, 410 Park St. West, Lidgerwood.

• This weekend is dedicated to celebrating Lidgerwood.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Did You Know?

All hands on deck: Lidgerwood is preparing for this weekend’s Heritage Days by making the traditional Kolaches to accompany the event. Numerous people are needed to help make this treat, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Lidgerwood Public School cafeteria. Kolaches are pastries made of a yeast dough, filled with fruit, meat or cheese.

